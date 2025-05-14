Torture charges filed against 3 Victorville family members accused of abusing 6 foster children

A man and two women have been arrested on suspicion of torture in a case involving the "severe and prolonged abuse and neglect" of six children in Victorville.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Victorville family members have been charged with torture in connection with the alleged abuse of six foster children who were in their care, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Kenneth Michael Key, 60, Tina Marie Sheffield Key, 60, and their daughter Kaitlynn Marresa Key, 23, were each charged with six felony counts of torture and one count of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the San Bernardino County district attorney's office. Prosecutors also filed a special allegation of personal infliction of great bodily injury in the case.

"After an extensive investigation conducted by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Crimes Against Children Unit, and Loma Linda University Medical Center Children's Assessment Center, it is alleged that the foster parents and their adult daughter subjected all six children (aged four - sixteen), to years of physical, emotional, and mental abuse," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.

"The abuse included daily beatings, strangulation to the point of unconsciousness, and punishments of withholding food and water from the children for a period of days," the news release said.

The Sheriff's Department had previously said the youngest victim was 5 years old.

The defendants were each being held on $1,000,000 bail, authorities said. Their arraignment date is scheduled for Thursday via video at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Detective Katie Merrill of the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.