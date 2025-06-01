Transgender athlete wins girls high jump event at California track and field finals

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A transgender athlete bested the competition Saturday at the California high school track and field championship to take home her first gold in the girls high jump at a meet that has stirred controversy and drawn national attention.

AB Hernandez - a trans student who on Friday finished ahead in the girls high jump, long jump and triple jump qualifying events - competed under a new rule change that may be the first of its kind nationally by a high school sports governing body.

On Saturday, she finished the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 7 inches, with no failed attempts. The co-winner, Jillene Wetteland, also cleared the bar at that height after a failed attempt. The two shared the first-place win and the podium because of a new policy in California.

Hernandez placed second in the girls long jump and was a top contender in the girls triple jump.

Olympians Marion Jones and Tara Davis-Woodhall previously set state championship records in the long jump in 1993 and 2017, respectively, both surpassing 22 feet. This year's winner, Loren Webster, topped 21 feet, with Hernandez trailing by a few inches.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced the new policy earlier this week in response to Hernandez's success. Under the policy, the federation allowed an additional student to compete and medal in the events where Hernandez qualified.

The two-day championship kicked off Friday in the sweltering heat at high school near Fresno, and more hot temperatures followed Saturday for the finals.

The atmosphere was relatively quiet despite critics - including parents, conservative activists and President Donald Trump - calling for Hernandez to be barred from competing with girls. Some critics wore pink bracelets and T-shirts that read "Save Girls' Sports."

During Friday's qualifying events, an aircraft circled above the stadium for more than an hour, carrying a banner that read: "No Boys in Girls' Sports!" Two groups - the Independent Council on Women's Sports and Women Are Real - that oppose transgender athletes participating in women's sports took credit for flying the banner.

Separately, one person was arrested outside the competition on Friday after getting in a confrontation with another protester that turned physical, according to the Clovis Police Department.

California at center of national debate

The federation's rule change reflects efforts to find a middle ground in the debate over trans girls' participation in youth sports.

"The CIF values all of our student-athletes and we will continue to uphold our mission of providing students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete while complying with California law," the group said in a statement after announcing its rule change.

A recent AP-NORC poll found that about 7 in 10 U.S. adults think transgender female athletes should not be allowed to participate in girls and women's sports at the high school, college or professional level. That view was shared by about 9 in 10 Republicans and roughly half of Democrats.

The federation announced the rule change after Trump threatened to pull federal funding from California unless it bars trans female athletes from competing on girls teams. The federation said it decided on the change before then.

President Donald Trump threatened to pull federal funding in California if the state did not bar trans students from participating in girls sports.

The U.S. Department of Justice also said it would investigate the federation and the district that includes Hernandez's high school to determine whether they violated federal sex discrimination law by allowing trans girls to compete in girls sports.

Some California Republicans also weighed in, with several lawmakers attending a news conference to criticize the federation for keeping Hernandez in the competition.

California law allows trans students to compete on sex-segregated sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The federation said the rule opens the field to more "biological female" athletes. One expert said the change may itself be discriminatory because it creates an extra spot for "biological female" athletes but not for other trans athletes.

The federation did not specify how they define "biological female" or how they would verify whether a competitor meets that definition.

Hernandez told the publication Capital & Main earlier this month that she couldn't worry about critics.

"I'm still a child, you're an adult, and for you to act like a child shows how you are as a person," she said.

Another student breaks a record

California's state championship stands out from that of other states because of the sheer number of competitors. The state had the second-largest number of students participating in outdoor track and field in the nation during the 2023-2024 school year, behind Texas, according to a survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Olympians Marion Jones and Tara Davis-Woodhall previously set state championship records in the long jump in 1993 and 2017, respectively, both surpassing 22 feet.

The boys 100-meter dash heats also were a highlight Friday. Junior Jaden Jefferson of De La Salle High School in Concord finished in 10.01 seconds, about 0.2 seconds faster than a meet record set in 2023. Jefferson's time won't count as a record unless he can replicate his results in the final.

