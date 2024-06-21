Triple-digit temperatures expected in parts of SoCal as summer's first heat wave blankets region

A building high-pressure system will push temperatures upward beginning Friday and continuing into early next week, giving some areas of Southern California triple-digit heat for the weekend.

A building high-pressure system will push temperatures upward beginning Friday and continuing into early next week, giving some areas of Southern California triple-digit heat for the weekend.

A building high-pressure system will push temperatures upward beginning Friday and continuing into early next week, giving some areas of Southern California triple-digit heat for the weekend.

A building high-pressure system will push temperatures upward beginning Friday and continuing into early next week, giving some areas of Southern California triple-digit heat for the weekend.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A building high-pressure system will push temperatures upward beginning Friday and continuing into early next week, giving some areas of the Southland triple-digit heat for the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, where forecasters said temperatures could reach as high as 101 degrees.

An excessive heat watch will be in place from Saturday morning through Sunday evening in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley foothills and the 14 Freeway corridor.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," forecasters advised.

According to the NWS, temperatures will trend upward each day into the weekend, with above-normal temperatures anticipated starting Friday, followed by the possibility of "dangerously hot conditions" over the weekend, "especially for the mountain areas and Antelope Valley."

It was the first day of summer on Thursday and Southern California is seeing temperatures heat up accordingly.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 6 degrees Friday, pushing highs into the 100 to 105 range in the Antelope Valley, and the 80s and low 90s in the valleys.

"Saturday will be the peak of the heat for many inland locations, as the high pressure settles over the region, due to a stationary high pressure centered over the central southern United States," forecasters said. " The Antelope Valley is expected to see highs from 103-108, coastal and interior valleys will be in the mid 80s to upper 90s, and inland coastal areas will be in the 80s. Only the beaches will stay in the upper 60s to mid 70s."

Little change is anticipated Sunday, although temperatures could drop off slightly, continuing into Monday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a heat advisory for the valley areas for Saturday and Sunday

"On hot days, it's important for everyone to both take care of themselves and check on others, especially those who have a higher chance of getting ill due to the heat. Some of them include children, the elderly, those with health conditions, pregnant people, those living alone, and pets," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement. "Hot days can be dangerous for anyone, so it's crucial to stay cool and hydrated. Never leave children, the elderly, or pets alone in hot homes, places, or vehicles. Make sure to check on elderly or unwell neighbors and relatives regularly."

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. To find a location, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or call 211.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone, or smog, advisory that'll be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Tuesday, covering most non-coastal areas of Los Angeles County and stretching into much of Riverside County. AQMD officials said the extreme heat will likely lead to unhealthy or worse air quality conditions in much of the area.

The AQMD urged residents to check air quality levels and limit outdoor activities, limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment until evening hours and conserve electricity.