L.A. immigration lawyer tells clients 'know your rights' as 2nd Trump administration begins

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With President-elect Trump saying he's preparing for mass deportations of illegal immigrants, we're getting a clearer idea of what that will look like.

Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming deputy chief of staff, recently described what the start of the new administration will be like for immigration enforcement:

"It's going to be at light speed," Miller said on Fox News. "The moment that President Trump puts his hand on the Bible and takes the oath of office, as he has said, the occupation ends, liberation day begins. He will immediately sign executive orders sealing the border shut, beginning the largest deportation operation in American history."

Los Angeles immigration attorney Elsa Martinez says that has many of her clients worried.

"People are telling us they're scared. existing clients are concerned as well as prospective clients," Martinez said.

She expects the second Trump administration's immigration policy to be more aggressive, but says for anyone with immigration issues, it's important to seek legal help now.

"Anyone who is here without status, employment authorization could be referred to a judge. It's really important people understand that if you're found inside the U.S. you have the right to see a judge. I always tell people: Know your rights. Never lie about your name. Never lie about your immigration status," said Martinez.

Even if your case is pending, those proceedings must conclude before any sort of deportation could take place. And currently immigration proceedings in Los Angeles can exceed 4 to 5 years. Martinez says the term mass deportation is meant to scare, but the Constitution does not get changed overnight and judges are sworn to follow the law regardless of who controls Congress.

But she also notes, "If you are here and you have an aggravated felony and you have been previously deported, you should be scared."