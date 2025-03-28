US Border Patrol is seizing more eggs than fentanyl at the borders

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they're seizing more eggs than fentanyl at the borders during the egg shortage.

Customs officials say one contraband item is outpacing the seizure of fentanyl at U.S. borders: Eggs.

This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, compared to last year, its seizures of raw eggs have risen 48 percent at entry points along the northern and southern borders. The San Diego Field Office has seen a 158 percent increase in egg interceptions.

Seizures involving fentanyl, on the other hand, are at the lowest monthly levels in three years.

These increased seizures come as egg prices in the U.S. are reaching record highs due to an outbreak of avian flu.

The U.S. is reportedly looking to import eggs from European countries to ease the severe shortage.

European industry groups said Denmark, Germany, Italy and Poland have all been approached by the U.S. as potential suppliers.

One hurdle, however, would be U.S. food safety regulations, which require fresh eggs to be sanitized before they reach shoppers. In the EU, fresh eggs are typically sold unwashed.