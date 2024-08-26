USC students met with new security measures for start of fall semester

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students at the University of Southern California returned to campus Monday for the start of the fall semester with new "modernized security measures" following the recent on-campus protests.

Earlier this year, students set up an encampment on the USC campus to protest the Israel-Hamas war before police moved in. The dramatic developments were watched closely across the country and even prompted the school to cancel its main graduation ceremony.

The USC controversy ignited April 15 when officials said the 2024 valedictorian, who has publicly supported Palestinians, could not make a commencement speech, citing nonspecific security concerns for their rare decision.

Police moved onto the USC campus and began clearing out a pro-Palestinian encampment. A student reporter described the scene.

Since then, the school has updated its security measures, mainly of which were used on Monday. Here's what you need to know about accessing the campus.

All gates around USC campus open

To help improve access to the campus, USC opened all pedestrian entrances on Aug. 15 and introduced new customer service tents. The McClintock and McCarthy entrances will be open 24 hours a day while vehicle entrances will be open weekdays from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The university began restricting access to certain entrances after police arrested dozens of protesters.

Fast lanes available for all USC ID cardholders

USC says there's a "fast lane" available at most vehicle and pedestrian entrances for those with a USCard. Cardholders can easily tap or swipe their card for faster campus access.

"Our goal is to make your USC campus experience as smooth as possible with the university's modernized security measures," said the university on their website. "When arriving, please plan ahead and allow for extra time to enter campus and have the necessary information ready for guest services."

What about campus visitors and guests?

All campus guests must be registered online by their campus sponsor.

Visitors should have their photo ID and the visitor QR code given by their campus sponsor (you can visit one of the new welcome services tents for assistance.) USC says walk-ups or unregistered guests will be asked to show their government-issued ID and the reason for their visit.

Other universities that returned to campus Monday included California State University, Northridge, Cal State Dominguez Hills and Loyola Marymount University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.