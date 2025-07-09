4 arrested for allegedly trying to disable federal vehicles during Van Nuys immigration raid

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people are under arrest and facing felony charges for allegedly trying to impede an immigration enforcement operation in Van Nuys.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino, the suspects "attempted to impede and obstruct our efforts, using improvised devices aimed at disabling our vehicles."

Bovino posted photos of the devices on social media on Tuesday -- saying the four used homemade tire spikes to try to stop their vehicles. One photo shows the device embedded in a vehicle tire.

Jenaro-Ernesto Ayala, 43, Jude Jasmine Jeannine Allard, 28, Sadot Jarnica, 54, and Daniel Montenegro, 30, are facing felony charges, Bovino said.

The arrests came after armed federal agents staged a raid outside a Home Depot near the Van Nuys airport on Tuesday, making an unspecified number of arrests.

A group of activists protested outside the Federal Detention Center Tuesday night, demanding their release.

The executive director of Instituto de Educación Popular del Sur de California, a nonprofit group that aims to help and empower the immigrant community, said that one of their workers was arrested and is a U.S. citizen.

They also said that a volunteer was arrested.

City News Service contributed to this report.