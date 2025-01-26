Vanessa Bryant will release new mural book honoring late husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

Sunday marks five years since Kobe, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant is releasing a new mural book called "Mamba & Mambacita Forever" in honor of her late husband Kobe Bryant and their late daughter Gianna Bryant.

Sunday marks five years since the father-daughter duo and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The new book will feature photos and images from Andrew D. Bernstein and stories behind over 100 public murals from Los Angeles and around the world that are dedicated to the late basketball legend and his daughter, both of whom championed the sport of basketball and women's sports.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna, then 13, as well as seven others were all headed to a basketball tournament on Jan. 26, 2020 when the helicopter they were in crashed.

"Mamba & Mambacita Forever" will be released Aug. 19, ahead of Kobe Bryant Day, which falls on Aug. 24.

Since her husband and daughter's unexpected deaths, Vanessa Bryant has been dedicated to keeping their legacies alive. She founded and is the chair of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that creates sports programming and works to provide a positive impact for children in sports in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

In addition to Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is also a mom to daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, whom she shared with Kobe Bryant.

