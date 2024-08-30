Suspect arrested after 1 stabbed in Oxnard, 2 shot in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested Thursday after a man was stabbed in Oxnard and two people were shot in Camarillo, authorities said.

A man was critically injured after he was stabbed in the area of Rice Avenue and Channel Island Boulevard in Oxnard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Two people were then shot in the 3400 block of Huerta Court in Camarillo. AIR7 footage showed the area was cordoned off and multiple sheriff's vehicles were at the scene.

A female victim was rushed to a hospital and the second victim managed to make their way to a police station for help.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody, but further details on how the arrest was made were not released. The suspect is believed to be responsible for the stabbing, authorities said.

The suspect's relationship with the victims is unknown.