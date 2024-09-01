Wild video shows crash that damaged Bob's Big Boy statue in Downey

You can see the driver violently crashing into the hydrant, rattling the giant statue.

You can see the driver violently crashing into the hydrant, rattling the giant statue.

You can see the driver violently crashing into the hydrant, rattling the giant statue.

You can see the driver violently crashing into the hydrant, rattling the giant statue.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- New surveillance video shows the moment a driver slammed into a fire hydrant and crashed into the Bob's Big Boy statue outside the Downey restaurant.

The incident happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. The restaurant posted the footage on Instagram.

You can see the driver violently crashing into the hydrant, rattling the giant statue.

Video from the scene showed the wreck knocked off a portion of the statue's head.

The driver was pinned inside the car for a while, but was eventually extracted and taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured. It's not clear what caused the single-car crash.

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts are underway to help with repairs.