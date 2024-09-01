Wild video shows crash that damaged Bob's Big Boy statue in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- New surveillance video shows the moment a driver slammed into a fire hydrant and crashed into the Bob's Big Boy statue outside the Downey restaurant.
The incident happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. The restaurant posted the footage on Instagram.
You can see the driver violently crashing into the hydrant, rattling the giant statue.
Video from the scene showed the wreck knocked off a portion of the statue's head.
The driver was pinned inside the car for a while, but was eventually extracted and taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured. It's not clear what caused the single-car crash.
Meanwhile, fundraising efforts are underway to help with repairs.