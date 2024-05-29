New video shows Pasadena police chase that led to crash, home invasions, deadly shooting

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released body and dash camera video shows a dangerous confrontation in Pasadena that led to a high-speed police chase and deadly shooting.

The incident unfolded April 13 when officers spotted a suspect, identified as Ricardo Guade Andrade, parked the wrong way on a one-way street.

In the bodycam footage, an officer can be heard asking the 36-year-old to step out of the car before Andrade turned the keys in the ignition. As he pulled out to drive away, Andrade nearly hit an officer who jumped out of the way as Andrade sped off.

Investigators say Andrade ran a red light, going 80 mph the wrong way down the street before crashing in the front yard of a home at Hudson Avenue and Arden Road.

The homeowner's Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the pickup violently crashed into a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Andrade ran into the neighborhood with a police K-9 on his heels.

According to police, he broke into a nearby home. The residents inside hid in a bedroom closet as Andrade yelled for the car keys. He eventually ran away and broke into a second home through the back door.

Bodycam video shows a terrified homeowner running out the front door as police surrounded the area. Andrade was spotted in the backyard and a K-9 was sent in to take him down.

As officers approached him, the suspect can be heard saying that he's going to shoot himself. That's when they opened fire.

Police say Andrade was armed with a handgun which had a spent cartridge case that hadn't been ejected from the chamber. Investigators don't know if he fired his weapon during the incident or before.

Andrade was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.