Video shows violent attack during robbery near bus stop in Long Beach

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a robbery in Long Beach in which the suspect attacked a young victim near a bus stop.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday near Studebaker Road and Keynote Street.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, a female victim was in the area when two men in a vehicle approached her.

"Upon exiting the vehicle, one of the suspects engaged the victim in a physical altercation, which resulted in the suspect robbing the victim," said police in a statement.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. No injuries were reported and the suspect reportedly got away with the victim's necklace.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.