Arrest made in brutal attack of valet outside Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of severely beating a longtime valet at the famed Barney's Beanery restaurant in West Hollywood in a seemingly unprovoked attack has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Efrain "Frankie" Zarazua was attacked around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14 outside the restaurant at 8447 Santa Monica Blvd. Surveillance video of the attack shows the shirtless assailant knocking Zarazua to the ground then stomping and repeatedly kicking him in the head.

The attack was carried out for no apparent reason and left the popular longtime valet in critical condition.

Zarazua has worked as the valet at Barney's Beanery for more than 30 years.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials are scheduled to release details of the arrest during a Tuesday morning news conference in West Hollywood.

Sheriff's officials said earlier they believe the same suspect also may have carried out at least four other assaults in the same general area within a 20-minute span.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

City News Service contributed to this report.