Some people alerted of shaking ahead of 5.2 SoCal quake. What to know about the MyShake app

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California, and some people got a warning on their phones ahead of the shaking thanks to the MyShake app.

Some people got a warning on their phone before a 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California, but the warning system seemed to be spotty for others.

The quake struck Kern County near Bakersfield shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No major damage or injuries have been reported.

More small aftershocks continued to hit Kern County the morning after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Bakersfield. The strong shaking sent a large boulder tumbling down onto the 5 Freeway at Grapevine Road.

Some people got the alert on their phone, despite not having the MyShake app downloaded - while others, including ABC7 reporter Jaysha Patel, did not get the alert at all.

For those who did get the warning, the alert came in similar to an Amber Alert or an excessive heat warning. It read: "Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself."

The MyShake app is an earthquake warning app that aims to alert you to take cover before you feel shaking. The app uses ground motion sensors across the state to detect earthquakes. All you have to do is download the app and turn your notifications on.

Eyewitness News spoke to people who felt the shaking in Burbank.

"I was on my phone and then I got an alert on Google saying there was going to be an earthquake... I was just ready for it," said Matthew Cruz. "And it shook up my whole house and everything."

"I didn't feel too much, except I thought the car was shaking when it was windy," said Jason Perez. "I couldn't discern what it was, but when my wife texted me, she told me it was an earthquake."

The USGS estimate of magnitude for Tuesday's quake was adjusted several times within the first hour after it struck, with the initial estimate of 5.7 later downgraded to 5.3 and then 5.2.