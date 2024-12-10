LIVE: Wildfire spreads near Malibu amid strong Santa Ana winds

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- As most of Southern California sits under a red flag warning, a brush fire broke out Monday night in Malibu, spreading rapidly on hillsides less than a mile from Pepperdine University.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. In just about an hour, it was estimated to have grown to 100 acres. A high volume of dry brush in the area and strong Santa Ana winds led to the potential for the blaze to continue to spread rapidly.

Evacuations were ordered in the area east of Malibu Canyon Road and south of Piuma Road as well as the Serra Retreat area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A third alarm was declared as firefighting agencies dispatched at least three aircraft to the initial response.

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California on Monday and a red-flag warning was in place through Wednesday. The winds are expected to grow stronger on Tuesday.

Red flag warning issued for Southern California

Communities like Porter Ranch that are prone to strong gusts are on alert for fire danger as the Santa Ana winds pick up this week.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

