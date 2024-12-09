Damaging Santa Ana winds and low humidity create fire danger across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Damaging Santa Ana winds and low humidity will create dangerous conditions across much of Southern California Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A red flag warning has been issued for the San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains and the western San Fernando Valley from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a red flag warning for the foothill areas and Malibu coast in effect from 2 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a red flag warning for the I-5 Corridor and eastern San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley from 10 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The areas most likely to be hardest hit are in the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu, and from Porter Ranch to San Fernando.

The worst conditions are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"Red flag warning means we have high winds, sustained over 25 miles per hour... low relative humidity... and low fuel moisture. That combination creates volatile fire behavior ," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. "It is really important to just stay away from anything that causes a spark over the next couple of days."

There is an increased threat for fire weather conditions and conditions are similar to when the Mountain Fire burned through Camarillo and Moorpark in Ventura County in November. That fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed more than 240 structures.

The NWS also warned about dangerous driving conditions on certain roadways.

City News Service contributed to this report.