Woman seen on video being detained during DTLA immigration raid is a US citizen, family says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who was seen on video being taken away by federal agents during an immigration raid in downtown Los Angeles is a U.S. citizen who did nothing to warrant her arrest, according to her family, who is now speaking out.

It all unfolded Tuesday morning. Andrea Velez, 32, of South L.A, had just been dropped off by her family for work at 9th and Spring when they say ICE agents charged her and arrested her.

Video shows Velez being put into a dark-colored vehicle as LAPD officers stood nearby.

"My mom looked at the rear mirror and she saw how my sister was attacked from the back," said Estrella Rosas, Velez's sister. "She's like 'they're kidnapping your sister' and I'm like who? It just happened so fast."

For 24 hours, her family had no idea where Velez was, how she was doing or how to contact her.

Speaking in Spanish, her mother, Margarita Flores, told Eyewitness News how sad the situation has made her, adding that she never thought it would happen to a U.S. citizen.

On Wednesday, through the help of an attorney, they found where Velez was being held.

"Just to be in the wrong place at the wrong, and you have the full weight of the federal government against you and your family can't find you - it is very scary," said Dominique Boubion, attorney with the Carrillo Law Firm. "I was shocked. It took us four hours to find here and we're attorneys. That's crazy."

Even when they got in, her lawyers still haven't been told what she's been charged with.

"What tripped her up is her skin, her skin color. Because in my opinion, these ICE agents are very racist. They focused on the dark skin, Latinos... and yank them into the jails," said attorney Luis Carrillo.

In the meantime, Velez's family has been left traumatized, afraid to leave the house and desperate to get her home.

"When my daughter gets out, I don't know how she'll live her life from now on because right now, in these times, the way we are, I think we won't be able to go outside anymore. Because we're already exposed her, and it's a brutal attack because they're basically kidnapping people," she said.

The family hails from Mexico and worked hard for decades to send their daughters to college. Velez graduated years ago and works in fashion. Her younger sister, Estrella, just graduated high school and is set to attend Mount Saint Mary's in the fall.

"I can't even see some of the videos because it just hurts me so much. That's like the last time I saw her, and I share a room with her, so last night was pretty hard for me. We hope to get her back home soon," her sister said.

Velez is due in court Thursday. That's when her family and their attorneys hope to learn what charges she'll be facing, and if bail will be set at an affordable level to get her out as soon as possible.

Immigrant-rights activists are protesting the LAPD's alleged involvement with ICE after another reported immigration raid in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident in which Velez was detained drew criticism against the Los Angeles Police Department after officers were seen in the area.

The LAPD released a statement that said officers were simply there after responding to a call of a possible kidnapping in progress, but once they realized it was an immigration operation, they began assisting with crowd control. LAPD said they did not arrest anyone.