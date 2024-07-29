Woman found dead in Dominguez Channel in Carson; authorities call death 'suspicious'

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman's body was found floating in the Dominguez Channel over the weekend, and homicide detectives were investigating the "suspicious death."

The discovery was made just before 7 p.m. Sunday along Carson Plaza Drive in Carson, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said there were obvious signs of trauma to her body.

Video from AIR7, which was too graphic to show on television, appears to show the woman was missing her legs.

The woman has not been identified. It's not clear when or how she died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department at (323) 890-5500.