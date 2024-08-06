Lake Elsinore Walmart employee killed in random attack; suspect was on parole

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Walmart employee in Lake Elsinore was stabbed to death by a parolee in an apparent "random" attack inside the store, authorities said.

The deadly incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday at the store on Central Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Jessica Morales, of Menifee. She was found with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say the suspect, 29-year-old Lonnie Hinton from Wildomar, was on parole after being released from prison on March 23 of this year. He served a sentence for second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.

Investigators say the victim and suspect didn't have any interaction prior to the stabbing.

A Walmart employee initially told Eyewitness News off camera that the suspect became upset when the employee didn't have a key to open a locked cabinet, however, investigators said the attack appeared to be random.

After Monday's attack, Hinton was arrested on suspicion of murder after he turned himself in at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station, authorities said.

Walmart released a statement that said:

"We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Lake Elsinore store. The facility will remain closed as we work with police during their investigation. We offer our condolences and support to the family during this difficult time and will continue working with our associates, providing support as needed."