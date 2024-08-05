WATCH LIVE

Woman stabbed to death inside Walmart store in Lake Elsinore, sheriff's office says

Monday, August 5, 2024 5:09PM
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred inside a Walmart store in Lake Elsinore Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the business in the 29000 block of Central Avenue at about 7 a.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened inside the store, said Lt. Vickers with the sheriff's office.

A witness told investigators that a woman was stabbed by a man. Authorities said medical aid was rendered to the victim but she died at the scene.

The suspect in the incident was arrested.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. More details will be added to this report as they become available.

