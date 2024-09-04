Woodland Hills shelter showing success transitioning families into permanent housing

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hope The Mission opened its Woodland Hills location last May. Since then, hundreds of families have called this temporary shelter home.

With 95 out of 100 rooms at the former hotel currently filled, the goal is to continue supporting families with resources they need for permanent housing and a successful fresh start.

"Participants either work with their case manager, go to their appointments, doctor's appointments, look for work, connect to our job center," said Laura Harwood, the shelter's senior director of programs.

The shelter provides on-site case managers working closely with residents on paperwork and documents needed to connect them with permanent housing. It's a program that Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath hopes to continue supporting.

"The state has invested through Homekey significantly to making this a successful site, and the county has matched that investment. This is really an interdisciplinary effort," Horvath said. "We're working at all levels of government and with our community partners to make sure that we are continuing to invest in a site like this, and we really want to see more families see this kind of success."

Former resident DiNora Quintanilla was in an accident at work that left her disabled. Falling behind on bills and eventually losing her home, she leaned on Hope The Mission to help her and her daughter. After one year, she's celebrating getting approval to move into permanent housing, as well as getting her U.S. citizenship.

"I know at Hope The Mission, they don't turn their backs on you. They help you out in your most lowest time, and with that help, you can overcome," she said through a translator.

The Woodland Hills location has had 70% of their residents find permanent housing since opening May 2023.

