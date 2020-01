EMBED >More News Videos The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of four suspects who robbed a letter carrier in South Los Angeles.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Another postal carrier has been robbed and investigators need your help catching the two suspects.Authorities have released a picture of the suspects.The postal service says the robbery happened the day after Christmas on South Larch Street in Inglewood.A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.Another $50,000 reward is being offered to help catch four suspects who robbed a postal carrier Dec. 4 in South Los Angeles.