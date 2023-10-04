Powerball lottery jackpot at $1.2B for winning numbers drawing Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More than a billion dollars is up for grabs in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
The jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the third largest prize in the game's history. It comes with a cash option of $551.7 million.
Monday's numbers were: 12-26-27-43-47 and Powerball: 5
The jackpot has grown so large because there have been more than 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19.
RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.
Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.
10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?