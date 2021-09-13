California recall: President Biden to visit Long Beach Monday to campaign for Gov. Newsom

Biden is set to speak at a campaign rally at Long Beach City College around 6 p.m.
His eleventh-hour pitch comes the day before voters head to the polls to decide whether to recall Newsom and then replace him with Republican and talk-show host Larry Elder, who's seen as the leading GOP alternative to Newsom, or any of the dozens of other candidates on the ballot.
Newsom is asking Californians to vote no on the recall and to stand up for vaccines, climate science and women's rights, to name a few issues. HIs office says Monday night's campaign event will be the final rally against the recall effort.
Elder, meanwhile, is set to make at least four stops across Southern California, beginning his day at a veterans event in Monterey Park and ending with a volunteer rally at 6 p.m. in Costa Mesa.
Elder has been campaigning on the promise of improving California's economy and homeless crisis.
John Cox will continue to campaign in Northern California, while Kevin Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner are hoping to rally some support in Los Angeles.
As candidates make their case, more than 250 voting centers are open in L.A. County where voters can cast their ballots early. The locations open Monday at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Hours on Election Day will be extended from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those who simply want to drop off their mail-in ballot can do so at those locations.
The Long Beach stop will be part of a three-state trip by Biden, who will first travel to Idaho on Monday to visit the National Interagency Fire Center, followed by a stop in Sacramento to survey wildfire damage.
