California governor recall

California recall election: Larry Elder campaign pushes unfounded fraud claims

EMBED <>More Videos

CA recall: Elder campaign pushes unfounded fraud claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- As the California recall election nears the finish line, a website paid for by Larry Elder's campaign is pushing unsubstantiated claims of election fraud before results have even been released.

Elder's campaign website has a link to a "Stop CA Fraud" page where people can report suspicious voting activity or sign a petition demanding a special legislative session to investigate an election that isn't even over.

The "Stop CA Fraud" page appears to assume Gov. Gavin Newsom will stay in office as a result of fraud.

"As is the case, we implore you...our fellow citizens...to join us in this fight as you are able, primarily by signing our petition demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 Recall Election of Governor Gavin Newsom," the site says.

The site also claims "statistical analyses" have detected voter fraud in California, resulting in Elder's defeat, but such an analysis would be impossible since no votes have been counted.

"Statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor," the site says. "The primary analytical tool used was Benford's Law and can be readily reproduced."

The website's claim was first reported in the Sacramento Bee on Friday.

Elder is one of the leading Republican candidates seeking to replace Newsom if the recall succeeds. The talk radio host has said he believes "there might very well be shenanigans, as there were in the 2020 election."

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said concerns about election security are "inaccurate." The state's chief elections official said California has "the strictest voting system testing, procedures for use and security requirements in the nation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomcalifornia governor recall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
California recall: Biden visits Long Beach to campaign for Newsom
Marc Brown hosts Recall Roundtable on eve of Election Day
Why we are no longer using 'precincts reporting'
Biden tours Calif. wildfire damage, campaigns for Newsom
TOP STORIES
California recall: Biden visits Long Beach to campaign for Newsom
Why we are no longer using 'precincts reporting'
USC fires football coach Clay Helton
Former rival gang members write book together
Michael K. Williams' sister reflects on her brother's legacy
IRS to start sending out next child tax credit payments this week
SoCal man arrested with bayonet, machete near DNC headquarters
Show More
British actress found safe after going missing from LA home
Mother killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing street with son
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
Video shows woman being kicked down NYC subway escalator
Squaw Valley changes 'offensive' name of famed resort
More TOP STORIES News