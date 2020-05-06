Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide, officials say

PITTSBURGH -- A University of Pittsburgh professor on the verge of making "very significant findings" researching COVID-19, according to the university, was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend, police said.

The research assistant professor, identified as Bing Liu, was found in his townhouse Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross Police Department.

Investigators believe an unidentified second man, who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in his home before returning to his car and taking his own life.

Some parents skip their children's vaccine appointments over COVID fears
EMBED More News Videos

During this Coronavirus emergency, pediatricians are trying to future prevent outbreaks of a different kind.


Police believe the men knew each other, but say there is "zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese," according to Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp.

The university issued a statement saying it is "deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. The University extends our deepest sympathies to Liu's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

"Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications," his colleagues at the university's Department of Computational and Systems Biology said in a statement.

Members of the university's School of Medicine describe their former colleague as an outstanding researcher and mentor, and have pledged to complete Liu's research "in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccinescoronavirusmedical researchu.s. & worldclinical trialscovid 19 pandemicmurder suicidecovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
These cookie kits help kids cope with quarantine
How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform
Downey teacher surprised on Zoom during 3rd grade class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Submit your coronavirus questions for virtual town hall
Flower wholesalers in LA allowed to reopen ahead of Mother's Day
LAPD officer to be arraigned for off-duty shooting of fellow officer
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Show More
Downey teacher surprised on Zoom during 3rd grade class
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
See list of emergency cooling centers in LA County
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
More TOP STORIES News