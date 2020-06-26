prom

Prom wasn't cancelled for this Granada Hills high school student

Nick Alvarez still wanted his girlfriend, Jennifer Beristain, to feel special graduating from Granada Hills Charter High School with a backyard prom.
By
BURBANK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The high school class of 2020 has had a lot of events cancelled like graduation and prom.

Nick Alvarez still wanted his girlfriend, Jennifer Beristain, to feel special graduating from Granada Hills Charter High School. So, he gave her a prom in the backyard.

"I wanted to do something intimate for the both of us and I didn't get to experience prom. That was something that she was super, super looking forward to, so I just wanted to make it happen," said Alvarez.

The prom was fully decorated in Alvarez's family's backyard with many surprises for Beristain. Even a tiara for the prom queen.

"It was literally perfect. Just kind of like the overhang with the lights, and he put out candles ... it was really, really beautiful," said Beristain.

Alvarez graduated from high school last year, and Beristain was still finishing her senior year at Granada Hills Charter High School once the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"We really tried to make it work as best as we could. We would FaceTime every single night, we would have like little movie nights where we would FaceTime and watch the same movie at the same time," said Beristain.

After a month and a half of not seeing one another in person, they said the backyard prom was the perfect way for them to reunite.

