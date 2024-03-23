Kevin Bacon to attend prom at high school where 'Footloose' was filmed

Kevin Bacon is returning to the school where "Footloose" was filmed after he was invited by the students to attend their prom.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kevin Bacon is going back to high school to attend prom, but it's not just any prom.

It'll be the last one at the school where he shot "Footloose."

The film is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the school where it was shot is being relocated at the end of this school year.

Students in Payson, Utah took to social media, recreating scenes from the movie, including learning how to do the "Footloose" dance.

They also hosted an event to raise money for Bacon's SixDegrees.org foundation. Bacon took notice.

On the "Today" show Friday, he told the kids he was impressed by their efforts, called it inspirational and then told them he'd see them for the prom.