High school students get free dresses and makeup ahead of prom

Over 100 students were able to browse from an extensive collection of dresses, jewelry and shoes.

Students from school districts across Los Angeles County enjoyed a free prom day event filled with dresses, jewelry and shoes, all sponsored by the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

Students from school districts across Los Angeles County enjoyed a free prom day event filled with dresses, jewelry and shoes, all sponsored by the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

Students from school districts across Los Angeles County enjoyed a free prom day event filled with dresses, jewelry and shoes, all sponsored by the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

Students from school districts across Los Angeles County enjoyed a free prom day event filled with dresses, jewelry and shoes, all sponsored by the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Prom season is approaching for high school students everywhere and to ensure students look and feel their best for the special occasion, the Assistance League of Los Angeles hosted a prom day at Emerson College in Hollywood on Thursday where everything was free.

"At Prom Day, Assistance League of Los Angeles creates a pop-up shopping boutique experience for students, young ladies who are experiencing homelessness. And because these students could never afford to go to their high school prom, we want to make sure that they have absolutely everything they could dream of," said Melanie Merians, CEO of Assistance League of Los Angeles.

This is the 14th consecutive year the organization has put on this event. Over 100 students were able to browse from an extensive collection of dresses, jewelry and shoes in various styles, colors and sizes.

"I had a really nice time. I took some pictures; I went to an empowerment session. It was really fun. I really liked it and I'm so grateful to have this opportunity," said Emily Lesage, a student at Grant High School.

"If we didn't have this event, many of the girls would not be able to afford to go to their prom. So about vsince then," said Kai Tramiel, senior director of membership & community engagement for the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

Organizers say this event is so much more than getting ready for prom. It helps the students feel special and instills in them a sense of confidence and belonging.

"I've been thinking of it since I was little. I was always excited, so it's kind of like a dream," said Raven Frye, a student at Robert H. Lewis Continuation.

"We have girls that start crying. We have so many students that will tell us, 'I've never owned a dress before, any dress. I've never had anything new before.' It's an incredible experience. But most of all, they get support, they get acknowledgment, they feel loved," Merians said.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda