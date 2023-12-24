Hundreds protest war in Gaza as LAPD blocks group from entering Beverly Center

Hundreds of protesters marched from Beverly Hills into Los Angeles but police stopped them from reaching the crowded Beverly Center.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered in Beverly Hills on Saturday to call for an end to the war.

They were met with counter-protesters supporting Israel. While tensions were high, with pushing and shouting, police did not report any major incidents.

The group gathered in Beverly Hills and eventually made their way to the Beverly Center.

LAPD says officers prevented more than 400 protesters from entering the crowded shopping center during the busy holiday season. Eventually an unlawful assembly was declared and the group dispersed.