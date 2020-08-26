Protest against police brutality held in downtown LA for 2nd straight night

Protesters gathered in downtown L.A. for another night of demonstrations against police brutality.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles for another night of demonstrations against police brutality following the Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting of a Jacob Blake.

A group of about 50 to 75 demonstrators gathered near Men's Central Jail Tuesday at about 11 p.m.

A long roll of wire unfurled in front of the facility separated the protesters and L.A. County sheriff's deputies.

The protest came after demonstrators on Monday night marched to LAPD headquarters. The protest turned chaotic late at night and police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly as a protesters were seen tearing down a barricade. Police could also be seen scuffling with protesters.

As the demonstration carried on, more police officers arrived and asked the crowd to disperse. Video captured non-lethal rounds being fired by police into the crowd after ruling the gathering an unlawful assembly.

No arrests or injuries from Tuesday's protest were immediately reported.

Dozens of protesters marched Monday night to LAPD headquarters over recent police shootings of Black men, including Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

