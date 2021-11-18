San Fernando Valley burglary suspect captured after weeks-long manhunt

The man is accused of terrorizing the neighborhoods of Shadow Hills and Sunland-Tujunga for weeks starting in late October and has been captured on home surveillance video armed with a rifle in the middle of the night.
He is tied to nearly a dozen break-ins at homes or businesses, according to Los Angeles police.
AIR7 HD was over the Shadow Hills neighborhood around 7:40 p.m. and captured the suspect running along properties, careening down a long hill and then making his way down an embankment. He started to hide in thick brush.
He was taken into custody around 10:40 p.m. after police used a K-9 to track him down. The dog began dragging the suspect by the arm before officers arrived to take him into custody.
An ambulance later transported the suspect to a hospital in unknown condition.
LAPD had two helicopters circling the area for hours and dozens of officers responded to the scene.
Police searched extensively Tuesday at a property owned by LADWP near the 210 Freeway after the suspect was spotted, but he was able to escape.
The suspect had not injured anyone during the alleged burglaries but police were worried about the possibility that he could become violent due to the fact that he was often seen carrying guns and rifles.
RELATED: Armed man wanted after string of San Fernando Valley burglaries frequents the area, police say
City News Service contributed to this report.