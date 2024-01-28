SoCal physician turns to psychedelic drugs as alternative approach to treating mental illnesses

In recent years, psychedelics have emerged as an alternative approach to treating a variety of mental illnesses, including PTSD.

In 2019, the Federal Drug Administration designated psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, as a "breakthrough therapy" for treatment-resistant depression.

Now, one family medicine physician is on a mission to make these types of therapies available to those who can benefit.

Ketamine. Magic mushrooms. MDMA. These are different forms of psychedelics.

"Psychedelic refers to a compound or substance that can alter our perception, our mood, and our consciousness," said Dr. April Soto, founder of LALIM Health in South Pasadena.

After 15 years in family medicine, Dr. April Soto decided to open her own practice after working on her own mental health.

"I had major, major trauma as a child," she said.

Fear and dread led to insomnia. Talking to a psychologist and meditation helped, but Soto experienced even deeper healing with psychedelic therapy.

"I have used ketamine in my own life so that I could heal from things that happened to me," Soto said.

Now she's helping patients like Pilates instructor Luisa Frias reduce her anxiety.

"You can overthink and over worry, and be kind of hypersensitive to things. And it's very tiring to have that chatter always in your mind," she said.

A psychedelic journey with ketamine can take three to four hours. The recommended protocol is three sessions.

"I go through and I ask questions and I'm meticulous about making sure that it's safe and appropriate for that particular person. And then the journey is scheduled for another day," Soto said.

Ketamine can be given intravenously or sublingually. Patients lay down under blankets. The compound accesses certain brain receptors.

"It can lower our defenses so that then we can sit with things that we need to sit with," Soto said.

Once the ketamine is administered, Dr. Soto is Luisa's guide, but unlike a talk therapy session, much of the healing comes through self talk.

"It's a total perspective shift. And I did realize everything I need is within myself," Frias said.

Although magic is in the name of one psychedelic drug, it's not magic. Soto and Frias said hallucinogens are tools to help people connect with their emotions.

"You have to definitely be already working through things. And it is important to have a therapist to talk to after," Frias said.

For now magic mushrooms and MDMA can only be used in clinical trials, while Ketamine use is legal. While more research and regulation are in the works, Dr. Soto sees psychedelic therapy as a growing movement.

"What I'm doing with primary care plus psychedelics is going to be mainstream in about five years," she said.

It's not covered by insurance. An evaluation can cost between $300-500 and treatment ranges from $600 to $1,500. For Frias, one journey was enough to give her the perspective she needed.

"I just wanted to try it and it's definitely been life-changing for me," Frias said.