CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --Concerned residents packed the house at a meeting to discuss safety at Malibu Creek State Park following the shooting of a man at a campground there earlier this year.
Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was shot while he was in a tent camping with his two daughters in June.
Authorities have yet to identify a suspect and the campground remains closed as the investigation continues.
There have been several other seemingly random shootings at the campground in recent years, though most of the others were not fatal.
Members of the public who attended a meeting Sunday said they were concerned about their own safety and that of family members who use the area for recreation.
Law enforcement authorities and elected officials sought to reassure the public they are committed to safety at the park and to solving the murder. They also said they don't believe the shooting of Beaudette is connected to the earlier shootings.
"There's got to be an ongoing vigilance about public safety in these mountains," said state Sen. Henry Stern, who organized the meeting. "We have 250,000 visitors every year. It should not be a place where you worry about the safety of your kids or your family."