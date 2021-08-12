food

New pumpkin spice cup of ramen noodles to hit store shelves in October

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

New Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles mixes genius and insanity

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nissin Foods has introduced the next product looking to take advantage of America's pumpkin spice craze, for better or for worse.

The Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles have been listed on the website as 'the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced'.

Nissin suggests topping the noodles with whipped cream "for the full pumpkin spice experience".

The limited edition noodles will be sold at Walmart in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbuzzworthyfoodtrendingu.s. & worldpumpkin spice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Chef's pandemic dream turns into reality with 'ReikiNa'
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
From PR exec to 'Proudly Serving' burgers
A food lover is offering Chicago Latin-fusion vegan dishes
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 700% increase in COVID hospitalizations since June
Santa Barbara dad confessed to killing kids in Mexico, FBI says
Schwarzenegger's message to anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
17-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona, police say
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals to require proof of vaccination
OC father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed
Show More
Experts: Kids don't need N95, KN95 masks at school amid COVID surge
SoCal Lyft driver left bloodied after vicious attack by passenger
Melrose Avenue: Shoe store worker fatally shot after raffle dispute
CA community colleges offering affordability to attract students
SF issues vaccine mandate for certain indoor settings
More TOP STORIES News