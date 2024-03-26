Investigators say she was a foster child and her foster parents said she was suffering from a "mental crisis" earlier that day.

Questions remain after teen fatally shoots herself at LASD station during struggle with deputy

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- One day after a 17-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot in the lobby of the Industry Sheriff Station during an altercation with a deputy, questions still remain as her heartbroken family comes to grips with the sudden loss of their loved one.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Sunday at the station on Hudson Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the teen girl knocked on the door of the station, and when a deputy opened the door, an altercation ensued.

"The female reached toward the deputy's firearm, retrieved the firearm from the deputy's holster ... during the altercation, it is alleged that the female suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with what we believe to be the deputy's firearm," said LASD Lt. Art Spencer.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a family disturbance call that deputies responded to earlier in the day in the 300 block of Clintwood Avenue in La Puente.

"The juvenile's foster parent reported that the juvenile was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis," said the sheriff's department. "Deputies responded to the scene; however, the juvenile had already left on foot before the deputies arrived."

Eyewitness News learned the teen's foster family was her aunt and uncle. The teen's mother is currently living in El Salvador and her father is no longer alive.

Investigators say the teen's foster family lives just over a mile from the station, and according to the family's attorney, Delaney Miller, she walked to the sheriff's station.

"We will be requesting every bit of evidence that the L.A. County Sheriff's have, and we will be doing our own investigation independently as well," said Miller.

Miller said the family does not want to publicly identify the teen, but confirmed she was the older sister of his own foster daughter.

"She and our daughter were very close ... very sweet girl," said Miller.

"I can only wish her strength because this is something that none of us saw coming in any way."

The deputy involved in the altercation has not been identified by authorities, but Miller continues to search for answers.

"Knowing her size, her physical capabilities, I find it incredibly hard to believe that she would be able to disarm a deputy who had their weapon properly holstered."

Meanwhile, the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services issued a statement Monday, extending its condolences to the family and friends of the teen.

"As we collectively process this incident, it is our hope that those personally affected receive the support and resources they need to heal from this unthinkable situation," read the statement. "While we recognize the public's concern for children who have been injured or whose lives have been tragically lost, our department is bound by state confidentiality laws that prevent us from discussing potential involvement with families. These laws are in place to shield children and families from further emotional distress while delicate family matters are addressed."

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.