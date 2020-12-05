Radio Disney shutting down in 2021 after 24 years

LOS ANGELES -- Radio Disney is signing off for good early next year.It, along with Radio Disney Country, will end operations in the first quarter.Disney says it is focused on producing content for its streaming service Disney+ and the Disney Channels.The company also cited the impact of the pandemic on in-person music events.Radio Disney first debuted in 1996, helping a number of artists rise to stardom including Miley Cyrus, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.Radio Disney in Latin America operates separately and is not impacted.