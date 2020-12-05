entertainment

Radio Disney shutting down in 2021 after 24 years

Radio Disney in Latin America operates separately and is not impacted.
LOS ANGELES -- Radio Disney is signing off for good early next year.

It, along with Radio Disney Country, will end operations in the first quarter.

Disney says it is focused on producing content for its streaming service Disney+ and the Disney Channels.

The company also cited the impact of the pandemic on in-person music events.

Radio Disney first debuted in 1996, helping a number of artists rise to stardom including Miley Cyrus, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
