SoCal weather: 1st in series of back-to-back storms brings rain, snow to region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mid-winter storm was rolling across Southern California on Saturday, bringing cold weather and rain to a region that only days earlier had seen dry conditions and high temperatures that raised the risk of fire danger.The weather system, the first several that were headed toward the region, dumped moderate rainfall in Ventura and Orange counties in the late morning and early afternoon, and light showers are expected through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.There was a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the Los Angeles County area, where up to two-tenths of an inch of evening rain is expected.The next storm, set to arrive Sunday evening and last through early Tuesday, will be marked by low snow levels and light-to-moderate precipitation, the agency said."The Wednesday night through Friday storm will bring the most significant precipitation to the forecast area with plenty of snow in the mountains expected. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal through next week," the Weather Service said in a statement.About one-third of an inch of snow could fall in local mountain areas above 3,500 feet, with an inch falling across the Tejon Pass through the 5 Freeway corridor, while the resorts in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains could see 2-3 inches through Saturday evening, forecasters said.At Big Bear Mountain resort on Saturday, skiers and snowboarders were seen enthusiastically taking to the slopes and fresh powder continued to fall.