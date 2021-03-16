3 arrested after fight erupts at downtown LA rally against Gov. Newsom

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were arrested Saturday in downtown Los Angeles after a brawl broke out at a rally protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom, police said.

LAPD said officers responded to the area of First Street and Spring Street at around 11:15 a.m. when protesters and counter-protesters started arguing, resulting in two people getting hit with pepper spray.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of battery and another person was arrested on suspicion of theft.

"The LAPD wants to remind the public that we are committed to ensuring everyone's First Amendment Right to Freedom of Speech is protected during peaceful demonstrations, while also acting swiftly on any acts of violence," LAPD stated.

Paramedics treated the two victims at the scene.

Organizers of the rally were protesting against state Democratic leadership and in support of conservative candidates.
