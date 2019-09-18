los angeles rams

Rams team up with Habitat for Humanity to help people affected by wildfires

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- As part of the NFL's 100th season celebration, the Rams have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to host "Huddle for 100" volunteer events.

Members of the the Rams assisted with repair efforts in Seminole Springs, a mobile home park that was severely impacted by last November's wildfires. The team also a assisted with the "Habitat Home Repair" at the Casa del Norte Mobile Home Park in Camarillo. The Habitat Home Repair program helps low-income individuals and families stay safe and secure in their own home.

Throughout the season, the NFL is inviting fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Huddle for 100 includes four types of "huddles": National Huddles, Club Huddles, DoSomething Huddles and Personal Huddles. The League will drive a season-long club competition by awarding monthly community-focused prizes to top-ranking clubs based on volunteer minutes-fans are encouraged to boost the Rams ranking by volunteering and logging their own minutes using the Rams Huddle for 100 hashtag, #RamsHuddleFor100.
