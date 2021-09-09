Rams surprise Inglewood students ahead of season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to kick off the first regular season game on Sunday with fans at SoFi Stadium. But for the organization, the prep isn't just on the field, it's in the community as well."With us opening SoFi Stadium with Sunday Night Football, the nation's eyes are on Inglewood," said Molly Higgins, the Rams vice president of community affairs and engagement. "We wanted to make sure that we're celebrating Inglewood throughout the week."Rams cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage greeted Inglewood students with a special treat on Wednesday."Our students received t-shirts from our local Rams," said Saba Araya, principal of City Honors International Prep School. "And they were spirited, they were excited and they returned back to class with lots of enthusiasm for learning."The Rams organization is giving out nearly ten thousand 'Rams House' t-shirts to all 19 Inglewood Unified schools. They say they want to make sure the students, teachers and staff feel supported."We are, you know, an Inglewood team," Higgins said. "And it's important for us to make sure that we're celebrating these kids, these teachers, all that they've been through throughout the pandemic and continues on, as of today.""Our kids are coming off of a pandemic for the last 18 months or so," said Sylvia Branch, principal of Crozier Middle School. "And we now have in-person instruction, and just the love and the energy that was here today. The kids, we truly appreciate it. We were just grateful."Along with t-shirts, the Rams provided Inglewood Unified with a few tickets to distribute to teachers and staff for this week's home opener.