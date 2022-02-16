To the victors go the spoils: Rams players fitted for their Super Bowl championship rings

The NFL contributed about $7,000 per ring for up to 150 pieces of jewelry, with the final cost for each one coming in at between $30,000 and $50,000.
Super Bowl ring aficionados have noticed that the newly created versions get bigger and bigger each year.
Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Rams celebrated their Super Bowl championship Wednesday with a victory parade and rollicking rally in front of thousands of cheering fans.
Team members held up the Lombardi Trophy and waved at fans from open-top double-decker buses that rolled to a plaza outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the theme was "Run It Back," a slogan meaning win it again.
"It's a testament to this team and the guys that are standing up here, the work that we put in, that we were able to bring this back to this city that demands nothing less than a world championship," said game MVP Kupp, who wore a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey.
