localish

RAYGUN clothing sales benefit organizations across Midwest

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

T-shirt company's sales support organizations across Midwest

CHICAGO -- If you're from the Midwest, then you've probably heard of RAYGUN, a Des Moines-based clothing company that sells fun t-shirts. What makes this clothing company so special is that they give back to their local community organizations from Chicago to Des Moines.

"We donate a portion of our sales at the end of every single month to different organizations," said shop manager Alyx Rice.

She said RAYGUN is the largest unionized clothing chain in America and have six different stores in the Midwest, including three in Iowa.

In Chicago, RAYGUN has helped several local organizations such as Block Club Chicago, a non-profit news organization. Rice said their "Chicago Needs Local News" shirts were a hit when raising funds for the non-profit.

To grab ahold of their cool shirts, visit the RAYGUN website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoandersonvilleclothingall goodgood newslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Texas-style barbecue with a SoCal twist
T-shirt company's sales support organizations across Midwest
UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world
This pug joins her family at the table!
TOP STORIES
Here's when most Californians can expect another stimulus check
J&J booster shot generates huge spike in antibodies, company says
Millions of Californians about to lose unemployment benefits
Small plane makes emergency landing in Ontario
Man pictured on Nirvana 'Nevermind' album cover as baby sues band
3K LAUSD students test positive for COVID amid return to school
LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video
Show More
Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 a month
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
Sherman Oaks water main break prompts concern for road collapse
1 killed, 2 injured in Anaheim truck crash
US troops must get shots ASAP, defense secretary says
More TOP STORIES News