LA City Council looking into creating Wilmington bike loop

The Los Angeles City Council is looking into adding more bike lanes. The study will focus on the Wilmington area.The council will look into creating a cycle track loop connecting the community's main areas. The loop's boundaries are proposed as Machado Lake in the northwest, Avalon Boulevard in the east, leading down to the soon-to-be revamped Wilmington waterfront to the south.The loop could cost as much as $1 million to complete. The city council will seek input from community groups in the coming months.