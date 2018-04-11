REAL ESTATE

LA City Council looking into creating Wilmington bike loop

The Los Angeles City Council will look into creating a cycle track loop connecting the Wilmington community's main areas.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Council is looking into adding more bike lanes. The study will focus on the Wilmington area.



The council will look into creating a cycle track loop connecting the community's main areas. The loop's boundaries are proposed as Machado Lake in the northwest, Avalon Boulevard in the east, leading down to the soon-to-be revamped Wilmington waterfront to the south.

The loop could cost as much as $1 million to complete. The city council will seek input from community groups in the coming months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentbike lanesWilmingtonLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News