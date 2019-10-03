Real Estate

PATH partners with city of Inglewood for affordable senior housing complex

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "I love it here. Got a balcony, got a nice apartment, he gets along with everybody," Kaisha Ziegler said about her dog, Max. "So, it's cool. It's safe."

Kaisha Ziegler is a resident of Path Villas Eucalyptus, an affordable senior apartment complex in Inglewood.

"It's nice. It's quiet," Ziegler said. "The neighbors are perfect. We all get along."

With several new developments underway in Inglewood, the cost of living has been a major topic. The average rent for a one-bedroom right now is about $1,800. Path found several financial partners to make this happen, including the city of Inglewood.

"We know that we need all of the cities to commit to really make this a reality," Jennifer Hark-Dietz, executive director of PATH said. "And the city of Inglewood definitely did that."

Hark-Dietz said individuals at Path Villas Eucalyptus could pay between $550 to $700.

"It has been a great help for the community because some of us, we are all fixed income," Sandra Jones, PATH Villas Eucalyptus resident said. "So, it helps me out a lot."

The waitlist for a one-bedroom has over 160 people on it. Residents said not only is it affordable, but this complex allows them to stay in the community they call home.

"Plus, I get to grow up again. You know, I don't have no kids," Jones said. "I have grandkids. They come over, they can't get in unless they ring that bell."
