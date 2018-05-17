REAL ESTATE

Santa Monica post office building sold for $30 million

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The historic 5th Street Post Office in Santa Monica has a new owner.


The old post office building sold for $30 million.

A production company bought the Depression-era building in 2014 for $27 million, but never moved in. The company, Skydance Media, says it simply grew quickly, and was too large for the space.

Skydance applied to remodel the building, including an addition to the rear of the building.

A British company now owns the building and has the option to complete the previous owner's renovations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatepost officereal estatereal estate developmentSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News