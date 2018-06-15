REAL ESTATE

Skid Row makes demands for LA city planners as rezoning looms

EMBED </>More Videos

An expected population boom in downtown L.A. is fueling concerns in Skid Row that low-income residents will be pushed out. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
What should downtown Los Angeles look like in the year 2040?

The L.A. Department of City Planning estimates that, by then, 125,000 more people will need housing in the city center.

This potential flood of new neighbors is fueling concerns in Skid Row that low-income residents will be pushed out.

Advocates gathered Friday at Stanford Avenue and 5th Street, where a building that used to offer homeless services is now half-vacant.

They fear that buildings such as these will be converted into market-rate lofts with the city's rezoning plan, called "DTLA 2040." Advocates want the rezoning plan to include provisions for new affordable housing and anti-displacement protections.

"We are demanding that there be affordable housing set-asides in market-rate housing that would be in the rezoned areas," said Inner City Law Center official Jerry Jones, whose organization just issued a report on land use planning in Skid Row.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti explained that the city is trying to balance needs.

"We need to make sure the right zoning is in place to protect people who are there," he said. "This is their neighborhood, while we want to see economic prosperity as well."

The L.A. Department of City Planning says that the rezoning is still in the concept phase and the needs of Skid Row will be considered.

"It is focused on trying to preserve the existing network of affordable housing, social services and making sure that can continue to exist and grow," senior city planner Patricia Diefenderfer said.

Advocates say there is also much the city can do now, like steering landlords to open vacant buildings for homeless services.

"We definitely call for a vacancy tax as well when the downtown vacancy rate is 12 percent to 17 percent," L.A. Community Action Network official Steve Diaz said. "That is an unacceptable rate at this time of the homelessness crisis."

The L.A. Department of City Planning is welcoming community input at dtla2040.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehomelessdowntown LAeric garcettireal estate developmentreal estateLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Glendale, right now?
Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,400 get you?
Tenants of Chinatown building get break from sharp rent hike
Long Beach midtown project will add 95 affordable housing units
What will $2,800 rent you in Beverly Hills, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News