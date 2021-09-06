Recall election: Newsom, Elder, Jenner to appear at campaign events Monday in Southern California

Newsom is scheduled make a campaign stop in Los Angeles before being joined by Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday for an event in Northern California.
The governor campaigned with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, on Saturday and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, on Sunday. Their message: The race will come down to voter turnout on Sept. 14.
"This is a day where the citizens of California stand up and say, 'No, we own this democracy,'" Klobuchar told a crowd of supporters in Pacific Palisades. "And that is why you will vote no on the recall."
At the same rally, Newsom said: "The stakes couldn't be higher. Trump was defeated in 2020 but Trumpism has not been defeated in this country. We have a chance to defeat Trumpism on Sept. 14."
California recall election: 108 polling places open in LA County for early in-person voting
Elder, the conservative talk-radio host, plans to hold campaign stops Monday in Castaic and Thousand Oaks.
Jenner's event is expected to be held in Oxnard.
More than 100 polling places opened Saturday in Los Angeles County for early in-person voting. Voters can find their nearest location at lavote.net, though they can cast their ballot at any of the polling places. The early voting sites are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 13.