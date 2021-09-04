California governor recall

California recall election: 108 polling places open in LA County for early in-person voting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

California recall election: 108 polling places open in LA County

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- With California's gubernatorial recall Election Day less than two weeks away, 108 polling places were opened Saturday morning across Los Angeles County for early, in-person voting.

Those who plan to vote in person are required to wear masks at the county's polling places, where voting machines are positioned to accommodate social distancing and will be cleaned multiple times daily, officials said.

For voters who need to find the location closest to them, that process has been made easy, said Dean Logan, the county's chief elections official.

"We have a lookup feature on our website at lavote.net," Logan said in an interview with ABC7. "If you're on your smartphone, you can even navigate to wherever the closest location is.

"And we've also mailed postcards to every registered voter, with a list of the locations that are closest to where they live," Logan added. "But, again, they're not limited to those locations. They can go anywhere in the county."

California recall election poll shows strong support to keep Newsom in office
EMBED More News Videos

With less than two weeks before the California recall election, a new poll shows promising results for Gov. Gavin Newsom as 58% of likely voters would choose to keep him in office.


Meanwhile, a group of election security experts on Thursday called for a rigorous audit of the recall election after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly.

Their letter sent to the secretary of state's office urges the state to conduct a type of post-election audit that can help detect malicious attempts to interfere.

The statewide recall targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, set for Sept. 14, is the first election since copies of Dominion Voting Systems' election management system were distributed last month at an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year's election. Election offices across 30 states use the Dominion system, including 40 counties in California.

A majority of voters are expected to cast mail ballots during the recall, returning them through the U.S. Postal Service or by drop boxes in their counties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeles countycaliforniagavin newsomvoter informationvotingcalifornia governor recallelection
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
Some SoCal voters receive multiple recall ballots
CA recall election: New poll shows strong support for Newsom
Californians slightly favor Newsom in recall, poll finds
Larry Elder makes claim that young people don't need COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
5 missing Navy sailors declared dead after helicopter crash
EB 210 Freeway partially closed in Arcadia due to police activity
Suspect dead after shooting at school bus in Buena Park
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
2 shot at fruit stand on street corner in Long Beach
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share first family photo as parents
Show More
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
Chapman University sees over 200 COVID-19 cases as classes resume
Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group's suits
Video captures home explosion in NJ after flood prompts evacuation
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase across Sylmar area
More TOP STORIES News