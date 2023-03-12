Man hospitalized after being shot in foot at South Bay Galleria; suspect at large

It's unclear what sparked the shooting but police said the suspect fled in what was described as a dark-colored vehicle.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is recovering after being shot in a Redondo Beach mall Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers began receiving calls about a shooting at the South Bay Galleria at around 2:19 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot in the foot, police said. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in what was described as a dark-colored vehicle. Details regarding the make and model were not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported and it's unclear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information on this attack was asked to call Redondo Beach police at 310-379-5411.